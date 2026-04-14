Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in March

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,500 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASPHF opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $10.65.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Beijing, China, with a strategic presence in the United States. The company focuses on the discovery and development of targeted small-molecule therapies that modulate programmed cell death, leveraging a deep understanding of the Bcl-2 family of proteins.

Ascentage’s core activities center on the research and development of apoptosis regulators, including both Bcl-2 selective and dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.