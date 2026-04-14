GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

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GFL Environmental Trading Down 10.0%

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$53.63 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$52.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.82. The stock has a market cap of C$19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 1.6870788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

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GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing comprehensive solid waste management services from its platform of facilities throughout Canada and 18 U.S. states. GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees across its organization.

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