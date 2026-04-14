Head to Head Survey: Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) vs. Its Rivals

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dynagas LNG Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 88.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $156.62 million $61.60 million 2.89 Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors $8.13 billion $250.72 million 16.55

Profitability

Dynagas LNG Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 39.36% 14.96% 7.04% Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors 0.83% -1.45% -1.28%

Volatility & Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dynagas LNG Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors 620 1633 1695 102 2.32

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential downside of 16.98%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynagas LNG Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners peers beat Dynagas LNG Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

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