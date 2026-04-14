Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock Price

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s previous close.

SYRE has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

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Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spyre Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $370,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,023.96. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 627,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,956,548.20. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,958 shares of company stock worth $2,734,375. Company insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 91.3% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 215,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 102,941 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 1,485.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,989 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 404,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 158,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 483.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 228,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 373,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spyre Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Topline SKYLINE trial results: SPY001 Part A met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant improvement in ulcerative colitis induction outcomes — the company described the data as “potential best‑in‑class,” driving bullish investor reaction. Read More.

Topline SKYLINE trial results: SPY001 Part A met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant improvement in ulcerative colitis induction outcomes — the company described the data as “potential best‑in‑class,” driving bullish investor reaction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Leerink raised its target from $49 to $106 with an “outperform” rating, and BTIG bumped its target to $98 with a “buy” rating — these actions can attract momentum buyers and support the rally. Read More. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Leerink raised its target from $49 to $106 with an “outperform” rating, and BTIG bumped its target to $98 with a “buy” rating — these actions can attract momentum buyers and support the rally. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt for news pending: Nasdaq temporarily halted SYRE trading prior to the data/announcement release, a regulatory pause that often precedes major corporate news and can amplify volatility when trading resumes.

Trading halt for news pending: Nasdaq temporarily halted SYRE trading prior to the data/announcement release, a regulatory pause that often precedes major corporate news and can amplify volatility when trading resumes. Neutral Sentiment: Full transcript and event details are available for investors who want granular trial data and management commentary; these can clarify durability, safety, and next steps that will influence medium‑term sentiment. Read More.

Full transcript and event details are available for investors who want granular trial data and management commentary; these can clarify durability, safety, and next steps that will influence medium‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: $300 million common stock offering announced: Spyre commenced an underwritten public offering of $300.0M of shares (with a 30‑day option for an additional $45.0M). Issuance of new shares can be dilutive and prompted a sell‑off in early trading. Read More. Read More.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

Further Reading

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