Natural Investments LLC Makes New $809,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 298,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,997 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $6,826,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $4,838,000.

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iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.2%

SUSA stock opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.79 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $143.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.17.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

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