Natural Investments LLC Sells 21,979 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Natural Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the quarter. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for 1.6% of Natural Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $5,272,433.54. Following the sale, the director owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,031.50. This represents a 93.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.2%

HASI stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 46.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HASI. UBS Group upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

See Also

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