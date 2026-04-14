Natural Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF $RNRG

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $963,000.

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Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RNRG opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Profile

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

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