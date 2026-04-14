Natural Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF $ETHO

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETHO. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

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Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether. ETHO was launched on Nov 18, 2015 and is managed by Etho Capital.

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