Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,567 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,282 shares of company stock valued at $103,461,089. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of AVGO opened at $379.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.61 and a 1 year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.