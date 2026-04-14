Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $32,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $97,000.

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iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.04 and a 12-month high of $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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