MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Broadcom by 499.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Broadcom by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after buying an additional 3,160,586 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,488,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 41.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,520,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,811,046,000 after buying an additional 2,503,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Broadcom by 212.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,714,000 after buying an additional 1,919,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at $23,215,975.84. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,282 shares of company stock valued at $103,461,089. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $379.81 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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