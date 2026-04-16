First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.89% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $59,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,237 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 1.3%

AIRR opened at $121.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $123.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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