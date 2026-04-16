VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 0.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,986.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,437,000 after acquiring an additional 752,097 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 556,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,266,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 534,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 526,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,838,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $453.00 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $184.40 and a 1-year high of $453.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.08 and a 200-day moving average of $376.34.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

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