Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

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Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

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Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax‐exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high‐quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential‐purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.

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