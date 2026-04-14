Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,637 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,406,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Strategy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,354,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,804 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 119.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,593,000 after acquiring an additional 842,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Strategy by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,929,731,000 after acquiring an additional 504,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Strategy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,837,778,000 after acquiring an additional 383,207 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price objective on Strategy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.79.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,370.76. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,052 shares of company stock worth $1,894,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average of $185.49. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Strategy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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