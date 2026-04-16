Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital Group

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
Creo Medical Group Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of CREO stock opened at GBX 12 on Thursday. Creo Medical Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.22 and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50. The firm has a market cap of £49.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Creo Medical Group Company Profile
The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive. The Group has developed the CROMA powered by Kamaptive full-spectrum adaptive technology to optimise surgical capability and patient outcomes.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.