Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital Group

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Creo Medical Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CREO stock opened at GBX 12 on Thursday. Creo Medical Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.22 and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50. The firm has a market cap of £49.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

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Creo Medical Group Company Profile

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Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive. The Group has developed the CROMA powered by Kamaptive full-spectrum adaptive technology to optimise surgical capability and patient outcomes.

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