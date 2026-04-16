Kelman Lazarov Inc. Acquires 5,319 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 494.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $321.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $233.85 and a twelve month high of $322.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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