ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENGIY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of ENGIE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ENGIE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENGIE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENGIE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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ENGIE Stock Up 0.1%

About ENGIE

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. ENGIE has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

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ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

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