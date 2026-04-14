Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.5125.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coherus Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Coherus Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Coherus Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CHRS opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Coherus Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.62.

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. Coherus Oncology had a net margin of 398.42% and a negative return on equity of 860.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus Oncology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus Oncology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coherus Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Oncology by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 79,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Oncology by 65.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 91,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Oncology during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Coherus Oncology, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology support and immuno-oncology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Coherus specializes in biosimilar versions of established oncology agents as well as novel immunotherapy candidates.

The company’s lead marketed products include Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) and Fulphila (pegfilgrastim-jmdb), biosimilars to Amgen’s Neulasta, which are designed to reduce the incidence of infection in patients undergoing myelosuppressive chemotherapy.

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