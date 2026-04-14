Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 1,538,115 Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,538,115 shares of the premier technology solutions leader’s stock, valued at approximately $125,587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,338,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on Q shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Q opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.65. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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