MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 826,143 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $128,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 244.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4,420.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $113.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.29 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 48.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

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MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company’s offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India’s leading travel technology firms.

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