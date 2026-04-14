Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,705,944 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705,944 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $112,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 358,536 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

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Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $49.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Read Our Latest Report on AS

Insider Activity

In other Amer Sports news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $68,290.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,882.24. This trade represents a 33.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $216,686.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,309.44. The trade was a 54.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,020 shares of company stock worth $300,186.

About Amer Sports

(Free Report)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Further Reading

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