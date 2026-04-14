Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,217,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,958 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $90,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Kenvue by 180.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 705.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 150.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Kenvue by 50.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kenvue Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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