Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,324,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,599 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $88,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,486,000 after buying an additional 12,321,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 271.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 101.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,074 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.3% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,067,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 34.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,893,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,843,000 after purchasing an additional 993,739 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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