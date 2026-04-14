FY2027 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Issued By Scotiabank

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Scotiabank boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.4%

BTG stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.69.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. B2Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in B2Gold by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,598 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $2,054,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company’s flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.