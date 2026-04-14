3,187 Shares in Chubb Limited $CB Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $339.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $329.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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