Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,609 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $47,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

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Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $318.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $271.00 and a one year high of $377.54.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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