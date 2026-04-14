Analysts Issue Forecasts for Montage Gold FY2027 Earnings

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Montage Gold from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on Montage Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark upped their price target on Montage Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Montage Gold from C$10.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Montage Gold from C$9.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.46.

Montage Gold Trading Up 1.6%

Montage Gold stock opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.92.

About Montage Gold

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Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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