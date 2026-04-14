NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,842 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $42,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 90.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.58.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,820. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

Further Reading

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