Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 334,124 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,811,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,124 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $30,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 7.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 10.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 248,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

YMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. iA Financial set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $456.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a yield of 201.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

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