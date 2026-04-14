Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $55.69 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,140 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $55,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $206.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average is $192.63. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.55 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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