Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intergroup in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on INTG

Intergroup Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. Intergroup has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Intergroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Intergroup Company Profile

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Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.

Further Reading

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