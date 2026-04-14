HMH (NASDAQ:HMH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HMH (NASDAQ:HMH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

HMH Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HMH opened at $18.96 on Friday. HMH has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Mcgee purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,760. The trade was a 51.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Dyrseth purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 68,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,520. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,480,000 over the last three months.

HMH Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is an education and learning company that produces curricular content, instructional materials, assessment tools and digital learning platforms primarily for the K–12 market. The company develops and licenses print and digital resources designed to support classroom instruction, remote and blended learning, and student assessment across a range of subjects and grade levels.

HMH’s offerings include core and supplemental curricula, adaptive and online learning technologies, formative and summative assessments, and professional development services for educators.

Further Reading

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