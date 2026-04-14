Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Commerce.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Commerce.com from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on Commerce.com in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Commerce.com from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.17.

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Commerce.com Trading Down 4.6%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CMRC stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Commerce.com has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $206.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

In other news, insider Ellen F. Siminoff bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 353,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,799.02. This trade represents a 39.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth $6,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth $6,188,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,867,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,831,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,679,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce.com

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BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries.

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