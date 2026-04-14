Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

FEIM has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital set a $42.00 target price on shares of Frequency Electronics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Frequency Electronics in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

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Frequency Electronics Trading Up 6.2%

FEIM opened at $58.22 on Friday. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.00 million, a PE ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

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Frequency Electronics, Inc (NASDAQ:FEIM) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of precision frequency control products and timing solutions. The company’s portfolio includes oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs), atomic frequency standards such as rubidium oscillators, GPS-disciplined oscillators (GPSDOs), microwave synthesizers, and integrated timing subsystems. These products are used to provide stable and accurate frequency and time references for applications that demand high performance and reliability.

FEI serves a broad range of markets, including telecommunications, aerospace and defense, satellite and space systems, test and measurement equipment, and critical infrastructure.

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