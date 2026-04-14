Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) vs. Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Critical Contrast

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Credo Technology Group and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 2 14 2 3.00 Sono-Tek 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $204.38, suggesting a potential upside of 52.11%. Sono-Tek has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.11%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Sono-Tek”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $436.77 million 56.74 $52.18 million $1.80 74.64 Sono-Tek $20.50 million 3.04 $1.27 million $0.10 39.70

Credo Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credo Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group 31.81% 29.63% 26.20% Sono-Tek 7.72% 8.54% 6.71%

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Sono-Tek on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.