Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 28,431 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,431 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 461,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 127,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,735,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,233,000 after acquiring an additional 117,223 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $23,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,399,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,015,381.92. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on CG

Carlyle Group Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.