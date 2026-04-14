Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 348,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 168,967 shares during the period. Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 370,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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