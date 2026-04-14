Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Acquired by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 602,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 5.9% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 126,349 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,542 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,467,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,273,000 after purchasing an additional 359,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,737 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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