Head to Head Survey: Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) versus Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian Pharmacy Services 3.40% 31.64% 16.03% Oruka Therapeutics N/A -25.48% -24.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Guardian Pharmacy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Guardian Pharmacy Services has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and Oruka Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian Pharmacy Services $1.45 billion 1.72 $49.22 million $0.77 51.17 Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$105.43 million ($1.86) -33.00

Guardian Pharmacy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guardian Pharmacy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guardian Pharmacy Services and Oruka Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian Pharmacy Services 0 1 6 1 3.00 Oruka Therapeutics 1 0 10 0 2.82

Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has a consensus price target of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $74.90, indicating a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Guardian Pharmacy Services.

Summary

Guardian Pharmacy Services beats Oruka Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

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Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

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