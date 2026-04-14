Critical Review: KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) vs. Its Competitors

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “SCHOOLS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare KinderCare Learning Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KinderCare Learning Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KinderCare Learning Companies -4.13% 9.85% 2.28% KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors 6.94% 4.90% 5.12%

Risk & Volatility

KinderCare Learning Companies has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KinderCare Learning Companies’ rivals have a beta of 0.23, meaning that their average stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.1% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of KinderCare Learning Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KinderCare Learning Companies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KinderCare Learning Companies $2.73 billion -$112.88 million -3.14 KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors $998.27 million $62.93 million 15.08

KinderCare Learning Companies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. KinderCare Learning Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KinderCare Learning Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KinderCare Learning Companies 3 5 1 0 1.78 KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors 379 767 1408 78 2.45

KinderCare Learning Companies presently has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.32%. As a group, “SCHOOLS” companies have a potential upside of 24.21%. Given KinderCare Learning Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KinderCare Learning Companies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

KinderCare Learning Companies rivals beat KinderCare Learning Companies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

KinderCare Learning Companies Company Profile

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KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. is a provider of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity. KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

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