Gemmer Asset Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

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iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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