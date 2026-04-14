Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

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Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:HG opened at $30.87 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 19.85%.The company had revenue of $728.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 230,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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