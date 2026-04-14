Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $51.45

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SLG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SL Green Realty Trading Up 1.6%
SLG opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.61. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $159.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -153.42%.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City’s largest office landlords, the company’s portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.
Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.
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