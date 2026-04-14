FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Unitil Issued By Scotiabank

Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Unitil in a research note issued on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.31 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unitil’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Unitil’s FY2027 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

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UTL has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Unitil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unitil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unitil Stock Down 1.8%

UTL stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.45. Unitil has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 100.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

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Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) is a publicly traded energy delivery company that provides regulated electric and natural gas distribution services. The company delivers energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a network of distribution systems, offering safe and reliable service across its service areas. Unitil’s operations include system maintenance, emergency response, meter reading and customer support functions, all governed by state regulatory commissions.

Headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire, Unitil serves communities in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

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