Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:ONC Q1 Earnings

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report released on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

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Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ONC stock opened at C$14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.90. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$2.08.

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About Oncolytics Biotech

In other news, Director Deborah Brown purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 109,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,525.67. This trade represents a 29.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Patricia Andrews purchased 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,191.04. This represents a 82.85% increase in their position. Insiders bought 289,232 shares of company stock valued at $335,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

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Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG.

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