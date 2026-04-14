Q2 Earnings Forecast for SEI Issued By Northland Securities

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) – Northland Securities lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SEI opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $70.17.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $13,714,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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