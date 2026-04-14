FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:RCI Issued By Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.15.

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Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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