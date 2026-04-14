Brookline Capital Markets Comments on HURA Q1 Earnings

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Markets issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 9th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst K. Raja expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for TuHURA Biosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

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TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered TuHURA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURA

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Up 26.4%

HURA opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. TuHURA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Institutional Trading of TuHURA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 307,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics using high‐dimensional proteomics. The company’s core mission is to translate complex protein signatures into actionable drug targets across a range of disease areas. By integrating proteomic data with advanced computational analytics, TuHURA aims to bridge the gap between molecular disease understanding and the development of first‐in‐class therapies.

At the heart of TuHURA’s approach is its proprietary platform, which leverages multiplexed protein profiling to generate rich phenotypic maps of disease states.

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