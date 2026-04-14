Mativ (NYSE:MATV) vs. Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) Critical Survey

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mativ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Volatility & Risk

Mativ has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sociedad Quimica y Minera 1 7 5 1 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mativ and Sociedad Quimica y Minera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a consensus target price of $71.42, indicating a potential downside of 18.57%. Given Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sociedad Quimica y Minera is more favorable than Mativ.

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ -16.98% 9.79% 2.08% Sociedad Quimica y Minera 12.85% 9.69% 4.78%

Dividends

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Mativ pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mativ has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mativ is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mativ and Sociedad Quimica y Minera”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.99 billion 0.26 -$337.40 million ($6.26) -1.48 Sociedad Quimica y Minera $4.58 billion 5.47 $588.10 million $2.05 42.78

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sociedad Quimica y Minera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera beats Mativ on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

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Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets. This segment sells its products directly, as well as through sales agents and distributors. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment produces packaging and specialty paper products. This segment provides premium packaging products that are used for wine, spirits and beer labels, folding cartons, box wrap, bags, hang tags, and stored value cards servicing retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; and premium papers, which are used in commercial printing services, advertising collateral, stationery, corporate identity packages and brochures, direct mail, business cards, and other uses. It also offers branded paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. This segment distributes its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty business converters, as well as directly to end-users. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders. In addition, the company produces lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide which are used in the production of cathode material for secondary batteries; lithium chloride; and basic lithium chemicals and lithium derivatives used in lubricating greases for heat-resistant glass, chips for the ceramic and glazing industry, and air conditioning chemicals, as well as other pharmaceutical syntheses and metal alloys. Further, it produces potassium sulfate; and potassium chloride which is used as a fertilizer for the application of potassium to different crops. Additionally, the company produces and markets industrial chemicals, such as sodium nitrate mainly used in the production of glass and explosives, metal processing and recycling, and production of insulating materials and adhesives; potassium nitrate used as a raw material to produce frits and special glass, as well as in the enamel, metal treatment, and pyrotechnic sectors; solar salts used as a thermal storage medium in solar power generation plants; and potassium chloride as an additive in oil drilling and food processing sectors. Furthermore, it is involved in the commercialization of third-party fertilizers; and exploration of copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

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